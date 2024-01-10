The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow Towercom, LLC, to erect a 195-foot telecommunications tower on county-owned property.
A 195-foot cell phone tower was approved in Forsyth County at a historic site
Fees will help restore historic Sherrill House
Latest
-
Here’s who will serve as officers on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in 2024
-
Why a planning board recommended denial of this request for townhomes, commercial on Veterans Memorial
-
General Assembly starts slowly but likely to pick up soon
-
Why the Board of Elections may change public comment procedures