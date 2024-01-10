By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
A 195-foot cell phone tower was approved in Forsyth County at a historic site
Fees will help restore historic Sherrill House
01102024TELECOM TOWER
Cell phone tower photo courtesy of iStrfry_,_Marcus on Unsplash.com
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow Towercom, LLC, to erect a 195-foot telecommunications tower on county-owned property.