Advance voting begins Oct. 17

Unlike Election Day, when voters must go to their precinct’s polling place, registered voters can cast ballots at an advance voting site during early voting.

Voting hours for all days except Sunday, Oct. 30 will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the week of Oct. 17-21, early voting will only be held at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 22 and continuing for the weeks of Oct. 24-28 and Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and on Saturday, Oct. 29, advance voting will be held at the voter registrations and elections office, Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road), Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road) and Sharon Springs Park (1950 Sharon Road).

There will also be an option for Sunday voting this year on Sunday, Oct. 30, where polls will be open from noon to 5 p.m. at the voter registrations and elections office.

This year’s election will include races for one of Georgia’s Senate seats, governor, Congress and local races, including, board of commissioners, board of education and a special election for a proposed $250 million Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST.

For more information on the election, go to Forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections, and for information on precincts, polling places and other information for voters, go to MVP.sos.ga.gov/s/.