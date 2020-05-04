‘All I want is a human to answer my questions’ - jobless frustrated with unemployment system

HALL COUNTY - Marybeth Martin hasn’t seen income since her hair salon closed March 21.

“As an independent contractor, we have been promised to also receive unemployment,” said the Clermont resident. “I applied the day they opened this option up on April 13. I haven’t received a response, and my account still shows pending.”

She said she is “really uncertain of when or if we will receive unemployment.”

Savannah Healy, a Flowery Branch restaurant worker, said her employer applied for her to get jobless benefits on March 23, but she was turned down.

“I reapplied for myself three more times and got denied again,” Healy said.

Compounding the misery is “my payment status is not available for the ($1,200) stimulus check and I haven’t seen any sight of any $600 per week (in federal unemployment supplement),” she said.

“It’s like they don’t care about our well-being, because they’re still getting paid,” Healy said. “Emails and voicemails have gone unanswered, and all I want is a human to answer my questions.”

Scores of people nationwide are experiencing the same kind of woes — jobless and other benefits promised but not delivered, as well as unanswered emails and busy signals from government officials tasked with helping the unemployed.