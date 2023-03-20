This attorney is now in charge of making sure defendants in Forsyth County have a lawyer to represent them

Forsyth County named Melissa Banker as its new Indigent Defense Director.

Replacing former Administrator Connie Brooker after her retirement in December, Banker will now be responsible for providing a just and rigorous indigent defender program by providing attorneys to criminal defendants in the county.

According to a press release, Banker has more than 20 years of experience as an attorney in the county’s criminal justice system, more recently serving as the Forsyth County Accountability Court defense attorney where she worked collaboratively with the CARE program, drug court and DUI court.

She also served as the Cumming regional coordinator of the Georgia High School Mock Trial and president of the Forsyth County Criminal Defense Bar.



