This attorney is now in charge of making sure defendants in Forsyth County have a lawyer to represent them

Forsyth County named Melissa Banker as its new Indigent Defense Director.
Replacing former Administrator Connie Brooker after her retirement in December, Banker will now be responsible for providing a just and rigorous indigent defender program by providing attorneys to criminal defendants in the county.
According to a press release, Banker has more than 20 years of experience as an attorney in the county’s criminal justice system, more recently serving as the Forsyth County Accountability Court defense attorney where she worked collaboratively with the CARE program, drug court and DUI court.
She also served as the Cumming regional coordinator of the Georgia High School Mock Trial and president of the Forsyth County Criminal Defense Bar.
“My goal as Indigent Defense Director is to help give a voice to the voiceless by providing quality legal representation through attorney appointment and knowledge of defendants’ needs and attorneys’ skills,” Banker said.
She has lived in Forsyth County for more than 40 years and graduated from Forsyth Central High School in 1993. Banker holds a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University and a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Georgia State University.
“The County will benefit greatly from the wealth of experience and knowledge Banker brings to the role,” said Marc Turk, the county’s CFO. “I am confident she will serve our citizens in an exemplary manner.”