Board of Commissioners plan to form official mental health committee
03142024MENTAL HEALTH
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners discuss the formation of a mental health committee during the March 12, 2024, work session. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
Following a heated conversation during a recent meeting, the Board of Commissioners is one step closer to establishing an official committee to explore mental health solutions in Forsyth County.