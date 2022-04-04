Bourdeaux announces federal funding for projects, including $1M for Forsyth County

Several local projects will be receiving federal funds, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, said.
In a news release, Bourdeaux announced more than $5 million to go toward projects in the 7th District, with more than $1 million going to Forsyth County.
“All 10 of my Community Project Funding requests were successfully funded in Congress’s FY22 Spending bill to help employ veterans, expand early learning in underinvested communities, promote transportation and infrastructure planning, support minority businesses, increase investment in local schools and so much more,” Bourdeaux said.
“Additionally, I was proud to help pass the largest Pell Grant increase in a decade, increased veteran’s assistance, and additional USCIS funding to address the rising immigration backlog. All together, this package delivers for the diverse needs of our district and will help Georgia families thrive.”
In Forsyth, those funds will be:
• $235,000 for the Forsyth County Crisis Intervention team for training on how to most effectively respond to those having a behavioral health crisis;
• $90,000 to Forsyth County’s Insight Program to help increase capacity to serve at-risk young people;
• And $750,000 of the Forsyth County School District’s Spark! Igniting Learning, Birth and Beyond program to “break down external barriers on our young learners, including poverty, transit and language.”
Other programs in the district that will receive funding include $720,000 for Hire Heroes USA’s Partnered Career Transition Program to help them directly support our servicemembers, veterans, and their spouses find employment, $1.45 million for Georgia Gwinnett College to provide affordable, quality education and residential experience through their Living Learning Communities for IT and Health Sciences and $770,000 to Gwinnett Schools’ Foundation for Building Babies’ Brains - Ready Initiative.
“My friends, these projects work to bring incredible innovation, growth, and opportunity to Georgia’s 7th District,” Bourdeaux said. “My team and I are ready to finish the job and see these funds take action through each and every one of these projects.”