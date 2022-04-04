Bourdeaux announces federal funding for projects, including $1M for Forsyth County

Several local projects will be receiving federal funds, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, said.

In a news release, Bourdeaux announced more than $5 million to go toward projects in the 7th District, with more than $1 million going to Forsyth County.

“All 10 of my Community Project Funding requests were successfully funded in Congress’s FY22 Spending bill to help employ veterans, expand early learning in underinvested communities, promote transportation and infrastructure planning, support minority businesses, increase investment in local schools and so much more,” Bourdeaux said.

“Additionally, I was proud to help pass the largest Pell Grant increase in a decade, increased veteran’s assistance, and additional USCIS funding to address the rising immigration backlog. All together, this package delivers for the diverse needs of our district and will help Georgia families thrive.”



