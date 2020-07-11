City Council approves two projects for Cumming City Center

The Cumming City Council on Tuesday approved work for a new monument sign for the City Center, along with $15.8 million worth of other projects.

Members of the council, with Councilmen Christopher Light and Chad Crane absent, voted July 7 to approve work for a new monument sign for the city center and awarded a bid worth about $15.8 million to Vertical Earth for work to be done at the development.

“Now that the mass grading phase of the city center is nearing completion, we can begin to focus on the remaining site work that is needed,” said City Administrator Phil Higgins.

According to documents provided by Higgins, the bid for Vertical Earth includes:

a concrete pond;

a stage and bandshell;

street and pedestrian lighting;

asphalt paving;

erosion control;

installing curbs and gutters;

water lines to drinking fountains;

traffic signals and signage for the intersection of Canton Highway and Visions Drive;

construction of storm draining and water and sewer mains;

seat walls and concrete steps within the amphitheater;

fencing for retaining walls;

electrical site work;

and other work.

“Part of the negation I had with Vertical Earth, I twisted their arm, and they included the [deacceleration] lane, which was $80,000 to $100,000,” said Mayor Troy Brumbalow. “They threw that in.”

Brumbalow said the city is looking at saving another $200,000 by changing the way the foundation walls are engineered.

Earlier in the meeting, council members approved a new monument sign at the entrance of the City Center and work at the intersection of Canton Highway and Pine Lake Drive.

“As we’ve discussed, it’s important to make sure the intersection looks good, as it will serve as the main entrance to the upcoming City Center,” said Higgins.

Brumbalow said the Hickory Ridge Homeowners’ Association conveyed part of the property to the city at no cost for the improvements. The item was approved with a 2-0 vote as Light and Crane were absent, and Councilmember Jason Evans was recused as his wife is a member of the HOA board.

“We’ve got to move it for the road coming in,” Brumbalow said. “So, the sign will look similar to the ‘Welcome to the City’ signs except instead of an LED board, it will have a double-sided sign, then the retaining wall that comes off the bottom of the city monument signs, then that turns and comes up Hwy. 20 for about 50 feet and dies into nothing.”

Recently, city officials announced new logos – an official logo and one for merchandise – for the City Center and a buy-a-brick program, which will allow the public to purchase personalized bricks that will be incorporated into two prominent areas of the development.

The official logo will be in main areas of the City Center, including the entrance, amphitheater, building exteriors, murals and as a logo on letterheads, envelopes and business cards, while the “less formal” merchandise logo, which “features a representation of Sawnee Mountain,” will be used for future promotional items such as t-shirts and mugs.

For the buy-a-brick program, which is open to individuals, businesses and groups, city leaders teamed with Bricks R Us. The bricks will be placed on the walkways around the Plaza Fountain and the Park Fountain.

The bricks are $50 each, which includes personalization of up to three lines with up to 18 characters, including spaces, per line. Per the release, the city “reserves the right to review and edit all text for appropriateness without notice to the purchaser.

Bricks can be easily purchased online or by picking up an order form at Cumming City Hall or requesting an email of the order form Archer at jarcher@cityofcumming.net.

Forms must be returned with a check or money order – made payable to The City of Cumming, GA – in person or mailed to: Cumming City Hall, Attn: Jennifer Archer, 100 Main Street, Cumming, GA 30040

Less than 2,800 engraved bricks are available, and all orders and payments must be received by Sunday, Nov. 22.