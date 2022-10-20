City council discusses possible short-term rental rules

The city of Cumming may soon have new regulations for short-term rentals.

During a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 18, City Attorney Kevin Tallant presented a proposed short-term rental ordinance to regulate sites like Airbnb and VRBO, which allow owners to rent out a room or their house for short-term stays.

“The concept is not to shut that down,” Tallant said. “The concept is to regulate it in a way that the city is protected so that we don’t end up with houses that are turning into party pads every weekend where you have 25,30 or 40 people spending a weekend in the house, disturbing neighbors, messing up sewage systems and septic systems, causing noise ordinance violations and that sort of thing.”