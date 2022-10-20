City council discusses possible short-term rental rules

The city of Cumming may soon have new regulations for short-term rentals.
During a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 18, City Attorney Kevin Tallant presented a proposed short-term rental ordinance to regulate sites like Airbnb and VRBO, which allow owners to rent out a room or their house for short-term stays.
“The concept is not to shut that down,” Tallant said. “The concept is to regulate it in a way that the city is protected so that we don’t end up with houses that are turning into party pads every weekend where you have 25,30 or 40 people spending a weekend in the house, disturbing neighbors, messing up sewage systems and septic systems, causing noise ordinance violations and that sort of thing.”
Tallant said currently if there is a disturbance caused by short-term renters, the only action that can be taken is through the city’s noise ordinance.
If approved, the proposed ordinance would require the owners of short-term rentals to pay a fee and receive a permit from the city. Tallant said the rules would also help track which owners pay hotel/motel taxes, which they are legally required to pay but do not always do so.
Along with well-known sites like Airbnb and VRBO, Tallant said the ordinance would also be in place for newer concepts, like Swimply, which he said allows homeowners to “rent out your swimming pool for the day to a bunch of people, and then they all come have a party at your house.”
“Frankly, it’s a way that the city can, and some people would say should, regulate when people take their residential properties and essentially turn it into a side business by leasing it out on VRBO or Airbnb and certainly Swimply, leasing out your pool on weekends for people to come have parties,” he said.
Tallant said surrounding areas had adopted rules for regulating short-term rentals, including the city of Alpharetta, Cherokee County and Forsyth County.
No action was taken at the work session, and the ordinance will come back to the council at a future meeting.