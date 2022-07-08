City of Johns Creek will hold public hearings for millage rate

The city of Johns Creek is in the process of establishing its 2022 millage rate, according to a news release.
The city, incorporated on Dec. 1, 2006, has published the five-year history of its tax digest, property revenues and millage rate.
In 2021, the Johns Creek City Council adopted a final millage rate of 3.986 which represented a preservation of the millage rate set in 2020. Before setting the 2022 millage rate, Georgia law requires a public hearing to be held to allow the public an opportunity to comment.
The city has scheduled three public hearings and all residents are invited to attend. There will be public hearings on the proposed 2022 millage rate at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 25. All public hearings and council meetings will be held in the council chambers at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, GA 30097.
The third public hearing and anticipated adoption of the final millage rate will take place during the regularly scheduled city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county.
When the trends of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.For more information on the proposed 2022 millage rate, visit the city website.