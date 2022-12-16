City talks about 2023 budget, local sales taxes. Here’s what you need to know

The Cumming City Council discussed its 2023 budget Tuesday that calls for a cost-of-living hike for city employees and an increase in spending for the water and sewer fund.

City Administrator Phil Higgins presented the proposed $47.5 million budget at a special called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The total is the sum of the general, water and sewer, downtown development authority and capital projects funds.

According to Higgins, the general fund would have a 2 percent increase from last year to $15.8 million from $15.5 million. The capital projects fund would be lower than last year’s, taking the projected expenditures from over $1 million to $880,818.

The downtown development authority is projected to earn more than it will spend, with $2,808,600 in expected revenue and $2,220,455 in expenditures.

The water and sewer fund would have the largest increase -- 9 percent -- from 2022’s $25,841,600 to $28,607,600.

Included in the budget is also a 4 percent cost of living adjustment for city employees. Other capital items Higgins said include paving at the Cumming Fairgrounds and purchasing new police cars.

Councilmembers did not take action on the budget. A public hearing will be held at the next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.