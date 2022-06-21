Commissioners approve ban on retail, outdoor sales of animals

Forsyth County Commissioners have recently taken steps to protect their “four-legged” and slightly harrier constituents.

At a regular meeting on Thursday, June 16, commissioners approved amendments to the Forsyth County Animal Control Ordinance to ban both the retail and “roadside” sales of cats, dogs and domesticated rabbits.

The approved modifications include updated definitions, the prohibition of the retail sale of animals at pet shops, requirements for offering animals for adoption at pet shops, prohibiting the outdoor sale of animals and providing authority to enforce the ordinance.

County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the ordinance would strictly enforce that a pet shop, as defined by the code, “may not sell, advertise for the sale of, exchange, offer for adoption, barter, offer for sale, auction or otherwise deliver or transfer a cat or a dog.”

However, Jarrard noted the ordinance would not ban animal rescue organizations or shelters from displaying animals at retail pet shops.

“Nothing in this article shall prevent a pet shop from providing space and appropriate care for cats and dogs owned by an animal control facility or an animal rescue organization maintained at the pet shop for the purpose of adopting those animals to the public,” Jarrard said.

Jarrard also explained that if a pet shop were to display animals from an organization, a notification must be placed in a “conspicuous location on the cage or enclosure of such animal assigned stating the name of the animal control facility or rescue organization” that the animal belongs to.

The ordinance also prohibits “roadside sales,” stating the sale and transfers of animals in certain locations like the side of the road, public rights-of-way, parkways, median parks, recreation areas, flea markets or other outdoor markets and commercial or retail parking lots.

Jarrard said the rule does not apply to the display of animals at county fairs or exhibitions, 4-H programs or educational programs.

At a previous meeting, one stakeholder explained that the problems driving the modifications were possible undisclosed prices of animals and breeder information, sourcing inhumane breeders, specifically puppy mills, pet overpopulation and high-interest pet loans.

Many concerned stakeholders shared their opinions on the ordinance, all voicing support for the changes. No one spoke in opposition at the meeting.