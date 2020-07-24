County approves 118-acre Forsyth Technology Park on Atlanta Highway

A large project that will include residential, industrial and retail is coming to South Forsyth

Forsyth County Commissioners voted 3-1, with Commission Chairwoman Laura Semanson absent and District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper opposed, to rezone 118 acres at 2765 Atlanta Highway from single-family residential restricted district (R1R), commercial business district (CBD) and agricultural district (A1) to master planned district (MPD) for a mixed-use project that will include 907,550 square feet of commercial and industrial buildings and 88 age-restricted residential units, which will be operated by the Orchards.

Plans for the development call for about 95 acres to be used for industrial purposes, 20 acres for residential and four acres of commercial to be developed with 1,079 parking spaces for the Forsyth Technology Park. The remaining 30 acres will be open space.

The industrial portion will be made up of six buildings ranging from 120,250 to 222,750 square feet.

The property lies between Atlanta Highway and Ga. 400.

For the age-restricted residential, the units will have a minimum heated floor area requirement of 1,500 square feet.

A good deal of the commissioner’s discussion focused on the request to rezone to MPD since the residential, industrial and retail portions of the project did not work together like a traditional mixed-use development, such as Halcyon.

Cooper said while she thought the Orchards was a good product, she questioned whether the county had seen too many age-restricted residential projects in recent years and whether the residential portion was appropriate for the zoning.

Cooper was critical of the MPD zoning request, saying it was “bastardizing our MPD.”

“This is nothing against [the Orchards] product, it really is not, I just stand by the fact that your product in this development is not an asset and this is not a true MPD and I have problems with it,” Cooper said.

Developers said the residential use was needed to move the project forward.