County approves 2022 millage rate after 3 public hearings

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s millage rate during its Thursday, July 21, meeting.

The vote was unanimous, 4-0, with District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills absent from the meeting.

Millage rate

After three public hearings, commissioners adopted a millage rate of 7.896 mills for 2022.

The millage rate is comprised of 4.791 mills for county maintenance and operations, 2.175 for the fire rate and .93 for the bond rate. Forsyth County’s millage rate has remained unchanged since it was rolled back from 7.936 mills in 2020 to 7.896 in 2021.

One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in assessed property value, which is 40 percent of the actual market value. The overall millage rate and property values are used to determine property taxes.

The county’s millage rate is combined with the schoolboard’s millage rate of 18.718 mills, which remains unchanged from 2021. The Forsyth County Board of Education voted to adopt the millage rate with a unanimous vote at a called meeting on Tuesday, June 28.

During his presentation, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Turk said Forsyth County “continues to have the lowest combined maintenance and operations and fire millage rates.”

“This is a multi-year trend that records indicate has been consistent for at least the last decade,” he said.

The adoption of the millage rate comes after the Forsyth County Board of Assessors mailed out property assessments to property owners in early June.

Kirk Wintersteen, a Forsyth County resident, spoke in favor of the millage rate during a public hearing, saying he was thankful for the people who have worked on the budget and millage rate.

“I think that’s one of the things we do the best in Forsyth County is the budgeting and the finance,” Wintersteen said.

He said that he wanted the millage rate to stay the same over the years, not to be rolled back or increased, and he was in favor of the fire millage rate.

Other residents spoke in opposition to the millage rate, including Randy Suggs who called the taxes being generated “unfair.”

Suggs asked commissioners to work with the school board to find where additional revenue should come from to fund growth instead of placing the burden on “the backs of existing homeowners.”

Jessica Haggberg, who said she had been attending recent board of education meetings, said she was frustrated with the current property assessments and “looking for answers.”

Haggberg encouraged commissioners to work with the board of assessors to force a “non-compliant” board of education to set an option for a floating homestead exemption for property assessments to “the gold dome,” and to hold the BOE accountable for “egregious budgets and siphoning off our hard-earned pocketbooks at this time.”

Chairman Alfred John said he sympathized with residents’ concerns, but clarified that the BOE is a separate entity and had autonomy to set its own millage rate.

County Attorney Ken Jarrard said that a petition for the BOE to set a floating homestead exemption would likely take the form of a referendum, and he was unsure how it would work out at the Capitol building as he has never seen it done before.