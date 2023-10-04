By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
County paid former CFO $165,000 in resignation agreement
Marcus Turk
Marcus Turk joined Forsyth County government as chief financial officer on May 10.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John signed off on a resignation agreement Sept. 21 between the Forsyth County government and former Chief Financial Officer Marcus Turk which pays the ex-CFO $165,000 and purges his personnel file in exchange for him withdrawing allegations against the County and its officials.