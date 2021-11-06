County planning holds public hearings for two projects

Members of the Forsyth County planning board recommended denial of two proposed projects, which will next be heard by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

The requests and public hearings for the items were discussed at the planning board’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Here’s a look at what was discussed.





Meals by Grace

Amid concerns from neighbors, planning members recommended denial of a conditional-use permit for a north Forsyth non-profit by a 4-1 vote, with District 3 planning member Jessica Thorsen opposed.

Applicant Fill Ministries, which operates the nonprofit Meals by Grace, a food distribution program has requested a conditional-use permit to build a place of worship (a 5,407-square-foot chapel) with ancillary uses to include a fellowship/meeting hall, pavilion/bathrooms, shed, office, minister’s residence, and food pantry in buildings totaling an additional 29,991 square feet with 104 parking spaces on three acres zoned agricultural district (A1) at 6405 Bennett Road.

District 4 planning member Nedal Shawkat, who represents the area had previously brought up concerns related to the project, including the intensity of the use and traffic concerns, and said at the meeting he was supportive of the mission of the project but felt it did not fit on Bennett Road.

“It’s not a question of whether or not this is a good mission, it’s whether or not it belongs right here in this location, and it doesn’t, it’s too intense, and I base that on everything that’s been said,” he said. “It’s my hope that Fill Ministries, Meals by Grace, who obviously have a lot of supporters in the community, can rally those supporters to help them find an appropriate location somewhere in the county.

Thorsen, who voted against the denial, said it was her understanding the only use that would be allowed by the permit and not current standards was bringing food grown off-site to the property and said she felt having a permit would give the county the ability to more closely regulate the site.

During the meeting, several in-favor and opposed to the permit proposal at the public hearing.

Tom Hoppe, who was wearing a shirt with a 35 miles per hour speed limit sign, which he said he wears while walking his dogs along Bennett Road, was one of several residents who live on the roadway who was opposed to the project.

Like Shawkat, Hoppe said he wasn’t opposed to the mission, just the location.

“However, I do feel that this piece of property on Bennett Road is just not the piece of property to construct this facility,” he said. “What they’ve proposed is about 35,000 square feet of facilities on an area that’s about three acres, and it’s just too dense a use for the area on Bennett Road.”

Ethan Underwood, a zoning attorney representing Fill Ministries, said the land is near a commercial property used for storing dumpsters and a golf course and could not be rezoned to a commercial use, which had previously been proposed, since the aquaponics use on the property would not be allowed in that zoning.

“We submit to you, this is the perfect place because where else does one transition when you’re 1,000 feet away from the Ga. 400 corridor,” Underwood said. “It’s surrounded by [commercial business district, or CBD] zonings, catty-corner to CBD zonings and across the street from a very high-traffic golf course.”

