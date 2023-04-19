Cumming City Council approves exchange of Mary Alice Park, emergency repairs to playhouse building

The Cumming City Council voted to approve multiple agenda items during its April 18 meeting.

Mary Alice Park

The resolution to assign the lease of Mary Alice Park from the city of Cumming to Forsyth County was approved with a 4-1 vote, with only Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter voting in opposition. Ledbetter has been vocally opposed to the transfer of the park since the beginning of the discussion.

This resolution follows an April 11 Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting during which an agreement with the city of Cumming to operate Mary Alice Park throughout the upcoming season was approved.

The ongoing process of de-annexing the 110-acre lakeside park from the city to the county will likely still take time as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the land, still needs to give approval to move ahead. However, the agreement between the city and the county allows Forsyth County to operate Mary Alice Park before officially taking control of the land.

“It allows Forsyth County to spend money to remediate the park, to open the park, and to maintain the park,” explained County Attorney Ken Jarrard during a previous meeting.