The Cumming City Council approved nearly $8 million for the relocation of a waterline in connection with the widening of Highway 9.
Cumming City Council approves nearly $8 million on this project
Latest
-
Forsyth County commissioners adopt budget. Here’s what it means for taxpayers
-
Hotel guests in Forsyth County could soon pay more in taxes. Here’s what that would do for the economy
-
Forsyth County government is ready to launch its first deer hunt. Here’s how to get in the game
-
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners receives check for $120 million for local road projects