Cumming City Council recognizes this man for his contribution to local business, community

A longtime city of Cumming business leader was recently honored by members of the Cumming City Council.
At the council’s work session on Tuesday, March 7, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow read a proclamation and awarded Roger Crow a key to the city.
“I want to thank you all for your vision and for what you’ve done to make this town a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” Crow told city leaders after receiving the honor.
Crow moved to Forsyth County in 1984 after being appointed president of the Bank of Cumming. He has held several leadership positions, including with the Sawnee Association of the Arts, where he worked to help build the original Sawnee Arts Center, beginning the Leadership Forsyth program and serving as president of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce during one of Forsyth County’s most infamous eras.
“As incoming president of the Chamber of Commerce, he represented the community during the 1987 Civil Rights March by coordinating efforts to provide a safe and welcoming environment for the peaceful event that followed,” Brumbalow said in the proclamation. “This included gathering 100 community members in the courthouse as a welcome committee; working with state officials to provide for the National Guard; working with Atlanta elected officials; setting up a press center for over 200 different agencies; and working with local officials to establish a safe and prepared response.”
Crow is a member of First Baptist Church of Cumming and is husband of long time Forsyth County Board of Education member Ann Crow, who served on the board from 2002 to 2018.
City property transferred
During the meeting, council members also approved the transfer of about 4.5 acres of city property at 106 and 110 Buford Dam Road to the city’s Downtown Development Authority.
City Administrator Phil Higgins said the land is the site of a former landfill and transferring the property to the group could make it easier to develop the area.
“Sometimes it’s a little more advantageous to market it through the DDA,” he said. “[They] have a little more negotiating power for this property if we do decide to sell it.”