Cumming City Council recognizes this man for his contribution to local business, community

A longtime city of Cumming business leader was recently honored by members of the Cumming City Council.

At the council’s work session on Tuesday, March 7, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow read a proclamation and awarded Roger Crow a key to the city.

“I want to thank you all for your vision and for what you’ve done to make this town a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” Crow told city leaders after receiving the honor.

Crow moved to Forsyth County in 1984 after being appointed president of the Bank of Cumming. He has held several leadership positions, including with the Sawnee Association of the Arts, where he worked to help build the original Sawnee Arts Center, beginning the Leadership Forsyth program and serving as president of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce during one of Forsyth County’s most infamous eras.