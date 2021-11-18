Daniel Blackman appointed as regional administrator for EPA Region 4

U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced today that President Joe Biden will appoint Forsyth County resident Daniel Blackman as the EPA’s regional administrator for Region 4, according to a news release.

Blackman will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and with six Tribes.

“Daniel brings deep experience in the region that will be an asset as we work to confront issues in overburdened and underserved communities, ensure public health protections for all, and make progress on our critical climate change goals,” Regan said. “I’m excited to have him working with us.”

“I am honored to play a critical role in President Biden and Administrator Regan’s ambitious commitment to combat the climate crisis, reduce pollution, and to ensure more Americans can participate fully and equally in our economy,” Blackman said. “This includes bringing accountability and transparency throughout the region and working to fulfill President Biden’s environmental justice commitments.”