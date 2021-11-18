Daniel Blackman appointed as regional administrator for EPA Region 4

U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced today that President Joe Biden will appoint Forsyth County resident Daniel Blackman as the EPA’s regional administrator for Region 4, according to a news release.
Blackman will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and with six Tribes.
“Daniel brings deep experience in the region that will be an asset as we work to confront issues in overburdened and underserved communities, ensure public health protections for all, and make progress on our critical climate change goals,” Regan said. “I’m excited to have him working with us.”
“I am honored to play a critical role in President Biden and Administrator Regan’s ambitious commitment to combat the climate crisis, reduce pollution, and to ensure more Americans can participate fully and equally in our economy,” Blackman said. “This includes bringing accountability and transparency throughout the region and working to fulfill President Biden’s environmental justice commitments.”
Blackman has dedicated his career to creating economic opportunities for marginalized communities throughout the South, specifically in building more resilient communities with equitable economic opportunity, greater access to education and a healthy environment for all, not just for a select few.
He was the 2020 Democratic nominee for Georgia’s Public Service Commission, amassing over 2.2 million votes, and has spent over a decade advising policymakers at the state Capitol, and advocating on behalf of Georgia ratepayers and small businesses in energy-related matters before Georgia’s Public Service Commission. He has served as chairman of the Georgia Chapter of the Sierra Club, board member to the ACLU, and chair of Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.
During the Obama Administration, Blackman worked closely within EPA Region 4 on issues including water infrastructure, clean air, and land/emergency management policies that impacted the southeast. He leaned heavily on his civil rights background to amplify the Region’s Environmental Justice (EJ) Policy and convened stakeholders with federal agencies to address a multitude of community concerns strategically and comprehensively.
His work in addressing groundwater contamination at nuclear plants and its impact on public health and safety has given him the opportunity to testify numerous times before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and his commitment to working throughout the Southeastern United States to push for legislation that addresses toxic ash left behind from burning coal has given him the opportunity to play a key role in the transitioning from coal to clean energy in the United States.
He is the son of immigrants from Barbados and is an alumnus of Clark Atlanta University. Blackman and his wife, Jeanelle, are the proud parents of four children, and the family resides in Forsyth County.