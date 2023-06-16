By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Discussion over proposed development leads to dispute among Board of Commissioners
Northpoint development BOC meeting
Members of the Board of Commissioners got into a heated debated regarding a proposed development during its meeting on June 15. Screen capture from Forsyth County Government
Tensions were high on the Board of Commissioners during a discussion about a proposed mixed-use development in District 3 at its meeting on Thursday, June 15.