Dolezal introduces bill to allow county to publish legal notices online

A bill introduced by a Forsyth County legislator could impact where government legal notices are published.

On Thursday, March 3, District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents the majority of Forsyth County, introduced Senate Bill 590, which would allow county governments to choose their own websites, rather than newspapers, as their official legal organ.

“This has been discussed with local elected officials and staff along with my Senate colleagues for a few years,” Dolezal said in an email to Forsyth County News. “We recognize counties are using the internet more and more to inform the public and the public is using the internet more and more each day. Having the most information in the same place is the best option for the citizens, in my opinion, but all this bill allows is for counties to decide what option best serves their citizens.

“While most people have the internet in their hand all day long, we recognize not everyone does, so we made sure this provision is available in counties who have a library with free internet access.”

If approved, starting in 2023, any county with at least one public library offering free internet access could be designated to serve as its own legal organ, becoming the repository for public notice advertising required by law.

Dolezal said the proposal would only apply to counties and not city governments.

As of press time, the latest action on the bill was it being referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, March 4.

The proposal also reads that the government websites would host “any notices required to be published by the local government in the official legal organ of the county” if approved by a majority of the judge of the probate court, the sheriff and the clerk of the superior court, the same officials who currently choose which newspaper will serve as a legal organ.

If a legal organ is changed, notices must run in the previous legal organ for four weeks ahead of the change.

Other rules for legal organs, such as which newspapers qualify to be legal organs and guidelines for papers in counties of different sizes, would remain unchanged. Public notices not placed by governmental entities, such as foreclosures, would remain in newspapers.



