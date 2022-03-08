Dolezal introduces bill to allow county to publish legal notices online

A bill introduced by a Forsyth County legislator could impact where government legal notices are published.
On Thursday, March 3, District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents the majority of Forsyth County, introduced Senate Bill 590, which would allow county governments to choose their own websites, rather than newspapers, as their official legal organ.
“This has been discussed with local elected officials and staff along with my Senate colleagues for a few years,” Dolezal said in an email to Forsyth County News. “We recognize counties are using the internet more and more to inform the public and the public is using the internet more and more each day. Having the most information in the same place is the best option for the citizens, in my opinion, but all this bill allows is for counties to decide what option best serves their citizens.
“While most people have the internet in their hand all day long, we recognize not everyone does, so we made sure this provision is available in counties who have a library with free internet access.”
If approved, starting in 2023, any county with at least one public library offering free internet access could be designated to serve as its own legal organ, becoming the repository for public notice advertising required by law.
Dolezal said the proposal would only apply to counties and not city governments.
As of press time, the latest action on the bill was it being referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, March 4.
The proposal also reads that the government websites would host “any notices required to be published by the local government in the official legal organ of the county” if approved by a majority of the judge of the probate court, the sheriff and the clerk of the superior court, the same officials who currently choose which newspaper will serve as a legal organ.
If a legal organ is changed, notices must run in the previous legal organ for four weeks ahead of the change.
Other rules for legal organs, such as which newspapers qualify to be legal organs and guidelines for papers in counties of different sizes, would remain unchanged. Public notices not placed by governmental entities, such as foreclosures, would remain in newspapers.
Responding to questions from the FCN, Dolezal said he did not believe having governments host their own notices would be a conflict of interest and that each government would be responsible for figuring out the financials
“I am not concerned with a conflict of interest as counties already provide a plethora of information to the public via their websites,” he said. “As for the cost, each county would need to evaluate this on their own and decide. This is not a mandate; this is an option.
“While websites do go down here and there, this is a relatively rare occurrence that does not require a legislative provision, just like a snowstorm or flood preventing the delivery of a newspaper does not require a legislative provision.”
David E. Hudson, who serves as attorney for the Georgia Press Association, said in an email that he sees issues with the proposed bill and how it would impact newspapers in the state.
Hudson said the change could lead to the end of legal ads being published in local newspapers and “would end the requirements that the legal ads be preserved and furnished to the Clerk of Court as a permanent record,” “would end all legal ads now being posted for free on Georgia Legal Notice website” and “would be a great inconvenience and difficulty for those who can subscribe for little cost and receive a copy in the mail.”
He added that since the proposal would only be for government-required public notices, other notices, which make up the majority of legal notices, would still be in papers, which he said “would be confusing to the public that has for decades known where to find all the legal ads.”
Hudson added that, particularly for smaller news outlets, the bill would impact important revenue streams.
“The Georgia Supreme Court has held that one purpose of the legal organ newspaper statute is to support local newsgathering and publication in each county,” Hudson said. “For some smaller papers, legal ad revenue makes the difference between staying open or closed. If there was ever a time that local journalism is needed as a watchdog on local government, it is now.”
When asked about potential financial impacts for news outlets, Dolezal said, “I do not know the intricacies of each local newspaper, but if this is true it would give me concern about a current conflict of interest and an unbiased press.”