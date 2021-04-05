Dudgeon stepping down from role with lieutenant governor’s office

A former Forsyth County lawmaker is leaving his position with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s office to pursue a private sector role.

In a news release on Monday, Macy McFall, Duncan’s deputy chief of staff, announced that Mike Dudgeon, who previously served as Duncan’s director of policy, would be leaving the role and that McFall would be serving as his successor.

Dudgeon, who represented south Forsyth and north Fulton’s District 25 in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011-16, had served in the role since Duncan was sworn-in in 2019.

“I have loved my 10 years of elected office and 2.5 years of working full time for the lieutenant governor,” Dudgeon told Forsyth County News. “However, my ‘natural habitat’ is the technology field, and I am headed back there to a startup founded by Erez Goren who I worked with previously in building Radiant Systems and Hi-Rez Studios. We are focused on using machine learning to diagnose life-threatening conditions like sepsis earlier using machine learning.”

He will serve as chief research officer for LifeBell AI in his new role.

Dudgeon cited personal reasons, including losing his son, Daniel, to suicide last year, for the change but said he will still be helping Duncan’s office as an advisor.

“After losing my son last year, I found it mentally harder to cope with the stresses and controversy are just part of the scenery in politics, so this is more about my personal situation than anything else,” he said. “I am staying part-time as a policy advisor with the [lieutenant governor’s] office though, and will focus on education, energy, and technology policies where I can, to help the team.”

In the release, Duncan thanked Dudgeon for his time and expertise over the last few years.

“I am beyond grateful for Mike’s faithful and tireless service to the people of Georgia during his tenure in my office, and I wish him the greatest success in his new role in the private sector,” said Duncan. “Mike’s long-time friendship has been a blessing both personally and professionally, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we work to make Georgia the Technology Capital of the East Coast.”



