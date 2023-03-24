This former judge is Forsyth County's new Assistant County Manager

A South Forsyth High School graduate will serve as the new assistant county manager for Forsyth County.

In a news release on Friday, March 24, Forsyth County officials announced Tony Tarnacki has been appointed as assistant county manager. Tarnacki is replacing Brandon Kenney, who had served in the role since 2021 before taking a job with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities earlier this month.

Tarnacki has served as a magistrate judge for Dawson County Magistrate Court since 2009, most recently as its chief magistrate. He has also been an adjunct criminal justice professor at the University of North Georgia since 2013 and has served as a juvenile court investigator in the Dawson County District Attorney’s Office.

“Tony’s experience in management, local government and nearly 15 years spent as Chief Magistrate Judge in north Georgia made him an ideal candidate to help further lead Forsyth County’s vision for the future,” County Manager David McKee said in the release. “We look forward to working with him in this role, and we welcome Tony and his family to Forsyth County.”



