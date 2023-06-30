Former police chief, mayor release statements after new chief voted in private meeting Cumming Police Chief David Marsh - photo by Kelly Whitmire Members of the Cumming City Council approved a change in leadership on the police force during a special-called meeting on Wednesday, June 28. Latest Here are the reasons Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said David Marsh was replaced as police chief Is a “high-end” grocery store coming to Halcyon? Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow releases new statement about police chief firing How this state grant will save some homeowners on property taxes