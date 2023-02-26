Forsyth County announces leaders for three departments

According to the release, Cisco has 22 years of emergency management experience and previously served as deputy director of emergency management for Volusia County, Florida, where he led the county’s emergency operations center through Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, Dorian, Isaias, Ian and Nicole.

“We are thrilled to bring Tom’s knowledge of emergency management planning and execution during crises events, both manmade and natural, to Forsyth County,” said County Manager David McKee. “The EMA team is vital to our community’s safety and is often unnoticed for the tremendous work they do in emergency preparedness and operation which is ultimately a great testament to ensuring the county is prepared for any event.”

Cisco has also worked in emergency management in Madison County, Florida and Shelby County, Ohio, served in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge and is a graduate of American Military University with a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management.