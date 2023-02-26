Forsyth County announces leaders for three departments

The Forsyth County government has been busy filling open positions to lead several of the county’s departments.
In a news release, county officials announced Tom Cisco has been named the new director of the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency, replacing longtime director Chris Grimes, who recently stepped down from the position.
According to the release, Cisco has 22 years of emergency management experience and previously served as deputy director of emergency management for Volusia County, Florida, where he led the county’s emergency operations center through Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, Dorian, Isaias, Ian and Nicole.
“We are thrilled to bring Tom’s knowledge of emergency management planning and execution during crises events, both manmade and natural, to Forsyth County,” said County Manager David McKee. “The EMA team is vital to our community’s safety and is often unnoticed for the tremendous work they do in emergency preparedness and operation which is ultimately a great testament to ensuring the county is prepared for any event.”
Cisco has also worked in emergency management in Madison County, Florida and Shelby County, Ohio, served in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge and is a graduate of American Military University with a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management.
Along with emergency management, Forsyth County also announced a new code compliance director: Jerry Ramos.
Ramos will replace former director John Mullin, who left the county to become chief of the Lawrenceville Police Department, and brings more than three decades of security, law enforcement and military service to the role.
“I am excited to be here and look forward to collaborating with the Board of Commissioners, administration and staff to better the community,” Ramos said in a news release. “I place a high importance on community involvement, public safety and security with the knowledge that these are shared responsibilities and that we cannot tackle them on our own.”
Ramos is a Gulf War-era veteran of the U.S. Army and has served in law enforcement roles including s as a K9 handler, school resources officer, lieutenant, captain, operations commander and chief of police.
In the role, Ramos will oversee code compliance, animal services park rangers and the animal shelter.
County leaders have also chosen a new chief appraiser and director of the Forsyth County Board of Accessors.
In a news release, the county announced Joel Benton had stepped into the role in November, replacing Mary Kirkpatrick and bringing 20 years in assessment to the position, including service as chief appraiser for Fayette County since 2007.
“My goal as chief appraiser is to oversee the diligent investigation of all real and personal property subject to taxation and to continuously maintain fair and equitable assessments of all property within the county so that each taxpayer pays only their fair and proportionate share of taxes,” Benton said in the release.
The Forsyth County Tax Assessors Office works to produce an annual tax digest that meets state law and regulations, and the board of tax accessors “is responsible for determining what real and personal property is subject to taxation in Forsyth County, estimating the market value and administration of the various type of homestead and other property tax exemptions,” according to the release.