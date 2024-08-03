By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners receives check for $120 million for local road projects
08032024ROADS FUNDING
State and local leaders recently celebrated more than $120 million in state funds for two local projects. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County
State and local elected officials recently celebrated more than $100 million in state funding for local road projects.