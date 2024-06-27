By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County commissioners to explore opening mental health facility: what it may include and where it may go
06272024MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY
The building at 935 Buford Highway that may become a mental health services facility. - photo by Daniel Dotson
The Board of Commissioners has decided to explore options to create a mental health services facility in Forsyth County.