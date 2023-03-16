‘Forsyth County Delivers’ – What to know ahead of the 2023 State of the County Address

The community will soon be able to hear from the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners about the county’s efforts in the last year.

On Tuesday, March 28, Forsyth County BOC Chairman Alfred John will deliver the 2023 State of the County Address at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, located at 3410 Ronald Regan Boulevard. This year’s theme will be ‘Forsyth County Delivers,’ county officials announced in a news release.

"Forsyth County is working hard to deliver on a better community today, but also a brighter future tomorrow as Forsyth grows, adapts and evolves," John said in a news release. "Being able to spotlight all of the incredible works of the County staff, elected officials and leadership is an honor, and I sincerely hope you will join us for the presentation."