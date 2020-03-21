Forsyth County libraries now closed through end of March

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The Forsyth County Public Library system announced Thursday it is extending its previous closures of all branches through the end of March.

Library locations are scheduled to reopen April 1, according to a press release, while due dates for materials currently checked out have been reset to April 6.

The library system is encouraging patrons to keep their materials at home and take advantage of its eLibrary resources. Patrons can reach staff with questions through the library’s “Ask a Librarian” service.

Library branches were tentatively scheduled to reopen March 23, but Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders advised Friday limiting gatherings over 10 for the next eight weeks as the state and nation continues social distancing to spread the novel coronavirus outbreak.