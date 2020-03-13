Forsyth County Public Library closing due to concerns over the coronavirus

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The Forsyth County Public Library announced Friday afternoon that all branches will be closed next week due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Here's the full press release below:

"All branches of the Forsyth County Public Library will be closed Sunday, March 15, through March 22. Following a thorough review of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, situation, the library will announce plans for the following week on Friday, March 20.

As library staff will not be working in the branches, please keep all library materials at home during this time. The Forsyth County Public Library will reset the due date on all materials currently checked out to April 6.

The eLibrary will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide residents with access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and many eResources.



All library programs and meeting room reservations have been canceled through March 29.



For further updates, visit FCPL’s website at www.forsythpl.org."

