Forsyth County to operate this city of Cumming park

“It allows Forsyth County to spend money to remediate the park, to open the park and to maintain the park,” Jarrard said. “The city of Cumming has the reasonable opportunity to inspect what we’re doing to ensure it is consistent with the master lease, because ultimately the city of Cumming is still on the hook for the master lease.”

Jarrard said if the agreement were to end without the property being transferred, Forsyth County would have expenses paid back.

The agreement was approved by the Cumming City Council at a meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

Commissioners also approved a joint resolution to request the property be de-annexed, which has not been approved by the Cumming City Council but was discussed at their previous meeting.

Under the agreement between the city and county, the county would operate the 110-acre park before officially taking control of the land as the county “has the funding and resources available needed to effectuate certain repairs and upgrades to the park, such as to ensure it can be opened for the 2023 summer season.”

The agreement also stipulates that the county would authorize “(spending) funds and allocate resources for the restoration, maintenance and operation of the park,” follow the park’s current master lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the land, and be authorized to collect fees generated from the park, while the city will monitor the restoration activities to make sure they meet the lease agreement.

Both will also continue to work to de-annex the property into the county and transfer the master lease to the county.

The lease states that the city and county would move ahead with the county taking over operations without officially having the property de-annexed or the master lease as both “are concerned that normal bureaucratic processing and approval delays” could go slowly.

At a previous meeting, county officials said the Corps has a master plan for the park to be a resort with a community dock.

Also at a previous city meeting, City Administrator Phil Higgins said revenues generated by the park were being used for personnel, maintenance and other expenses and the city is financially “breaking even at best” with the park.