A Forsyth County lawmaker has introduced legislation at the Georgia House of Representatives to reduce the state income tax rate.
Forsyth lawmaker introduces legislation to reduce state income tax
Latest
-
State Senate committee passes antisemitism bill
-
Why a Forsyth County delegate wants the Georgia Senate to investigate Atlanta DA Fani Willis
-
‘We have multiple county facilities that are bursting at the seams.’ Why commissioners say they are in favor of $114M new campus
-
Here are new details on bringing The Gathering and the NHL to Forsyth County