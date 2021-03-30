Forsyth’s parks, mobile homes top list at latest BOC work session

Sawnee Mountain Preserve

Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor presented the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Phase 4 plan to commissioners on Tuesday, March 23.

At the previous meeting, District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper had concerns that the Barker House and surrounding overlooks and bathroom areas were not ADA accessible. Pryor showed the revised plan which consists of ADA accessible sidewalks.

“We’ve been able to add some sidewalks and some ramps through there that allows somebody that needs access to be able to get to every part of that facility,” Pryor said.

There were also concerns among the board about a preserved “green space” in the parking area off Spot Road.

“I am a little concerned about us buying this property for parking and only getting 34 spots out of it,” Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills said in a previous meeting, “and it being used for a field, because ... it was really bought for parking. And it was made real clear that we need this [land] desperately for parking.”

Pryor and his team worked to make sure that the field could be used for overflow parking by adding a paved driveway path from the parking lot to the field. Pryor clarified that the field could not be replaced with an “impervious surface” because that would mean increasing the size of the nearby retention pond. The location was not a desired site for a larger retention pond.

He added that the field would be gated so the county could control the parking as needed for events or weekends when there could be more guests at the park.

Commissioners voted to approve the plan with a unanimous vote.