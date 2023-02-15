Helicopters used to install power lines along Ga. 400

Drivers along Ga. 400 may have noticed a unique way that crews were working to install powerlines.
On Monday, Feb. 13, crews began using a helicopter to install transmission lines for power structures along Martin Road off Ga. 400, according to information from the Forsyth County government.
Monday was the first of several planned days of work along Hwys. 400, 306, and 369 and on Martin Road.
“Helicopter-assisted operations, such as this, are common in the electric utility industry and are used to reduce the time it will take to complete the work as well as to minimize disruptions to traffic,” Forsyth County officials said in the release.
Lane closures along the roads are possible, but not expected, the release said, and the work will be completed over the next month at:
- Ga. 400 northbound from Martin Road to Bottoms Road (Monday, Feb. 20);
- Hwy. 369 from Holtzclaw Road to Hammonds Crossing (Monday, March 13);
- Hwys. 306 from 369 to Martin Road (Monday, March 13).
The dates are subject to change based on weather conditions. Updates can be found on the county’s social media pages.