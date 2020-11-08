Here are the latest plans for the former Barker House site

A mountain-top viewing area and pavilion may soon go at the site of the former Barker House on Sawnee Mountain.

Master plans for Phase 4 of the Sawnee Mountain Preserve were discussed and approved on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at a meeting of the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Board after a presentation by Andrea Greco of architecture and engineering company Pond & Company.

The plans were broken down into two parts: future improvements around the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center on Spot Road and an outdoor use for where the former Barker House once stood, which the board also approved at the meeting as being called the Barker Overlook going forward.

Plans for the Barker Overlook include access to the site from a new 5-foot pervious rubber trail walkway along Tower Road and Cunningham Point to the site, a mountaintop overlook, a gate, a restroom facility, a pavilion area with tables and an open space.

The site was formerly the location of a home designed by late architect Jim Barker as his home, which sported a flying-saucer-shaped structure on top connected to a basement through a staircase and elevator. The unique layout of the house has led to a common refrain that the house was “Jetsons on top, Flintstones on bottom.”

Since there are other residential homes around the property, there will not be parking at the top of the mountain, and instead, the trail extension will take visitors to the site.

“One of the big problems over the years, as you probably know, is people going up there and causing problems,” Greco said. “It was worse when the house was there … so we want to make sure, for the respect of the property owners, that we reduce the troubles and financial woes on Forsyth County police, fire, etc., so the plan is to have no parking at the top. There would be minor access for maintenance vehicles and county parking.”

