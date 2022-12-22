Here are some changes being made to Forsyth County Public Transportation’s Dial-A-Ride service

Forsyth County Public Transportation’s Dial-A-Ride service is now in the process of expanding services and rebranding to Access Forsyth.

Changes to the brand of the public transportation service will include vehicles, driver uniforms and phone service.

“The rebranding of Dial-A-Ride to Access Forsyth provides an umbrella name to cover not only our current demand-response service but also any future services we might provide,” said Director of Public Transportation Roy Rickert. “We also wanted a name that better described the goals of the system, which is to provide safe, accessible transportation for the Forsyth community.”