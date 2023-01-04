Here's how Forsyth residents can now tour local water treatment facilities

Forsyth County Water & Sewer recently announced it will now offer tours of local water treatment and wastewater treatment plants to residents.

“Forsyth County Water and Sewer is excited to be able offer tours of our treatment plants, and we hope these tours will give our residents and customers a better understanding of the behind-the-scenes operations that take care of their water needs,” Water & Sewer Director Barry Lucas said.

The tours will take place at one of the county’s main facilities responsible for processing drinking water or treating wastewater. On each tour, attendees will have a start-to-finish look at how drinking water is treated from the lake to the tap or how wastewater is cleaned and returned to the environment.

“Forsyth County has made a significant investment in quality water and wastewater treatment infrastructure to provide safe, reliable water service to our customers,” Lucas said. “Along with this, the protection of the environment through the highest-level treatment of wastewater before it is returned to streams is also a top priority.”

The tours are open to residents ages 8 and above. Those interested can submit a form on the Water & Sewer Education page at www.forsythco.com after which they will be contacted by a representative to set up a time for a tour.

More information can be found on the county’s website.