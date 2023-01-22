Here’s what committees Forsyth’s legislative delegation will chair, serve

With this year’s legislative session underway, lawmakers representing Forsyth County will sit on several committees at the Gold Dome, including holding several chair positions.

District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents the majority of Forsyth County, announced he has been named chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation and vice chairman of the appropriations committee, along with other roles.

“I am honored to have been chosen by Lt. Governor Burt Jones and my fellow members of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation,” Dolezal said in a release. “Establishing the infrastructure to ensure that Georgians are able to move around the state with ease is of the utmost importance.”

“Sen. Dolezal has been influential in securing transportation projects in his local community and I believe this experience is a good foundation for his new role as Transportation Chairman,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said in the release.