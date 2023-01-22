Here’s what committees Forsyth’s legislative delegation will chair, serve

With this year’s legislative session underway, lawmakers representing Forsyth County will sit on several committees at the Gold Dome, including holding several chair positions.
District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, who represents the majority of Forsyth County, announced he has been named chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation and vice chairman of the appropriations committee, along with other roles.
“I am honored to have been chosen by Lt. Governor Burt Jones and my fellow members of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation,” Dolezal said in a release. “Establishing the infrastructure to ensure that Georgians are able to move around the state with ease is of the utmost importance.”
“Sen. Dolezal has been influential in securing transportation projects in his local community and I believe this experience is a good foundation for his new role as Transportation Chairman,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said in the release.
Dolezal will also serve as a member of the regulated industries and utilities, rules and assignments committees and as an ex-officio member of the education and youth, finance and reapportionment and redistricting committees.
Also in the Senate, first-year District 48 state Sen. Shawn Still, who represents a portion of south Forsyth and parts of Fulton and Gwinnett counties, will serve as vice chairman of the state and local governmental operations, secretary of the natural resources and the environment and as a member of the education and youth and transportation.
Along with both of Forsyth’s state senators, members of the local delegation will also serve on the House Transportation Committee.
District 11 state Rep. Rick Jasperse, who now represents northwest Forsyth County after the latest round of redistricting, will continue to serve as chair of the transportation committee, as secretary of the rules committee and as a member of the appropriations, education, health, higher education, public safety and homeland security, regulated industries and technology and infrastructure innovation committees.
State Rep. Lauren McDonald, who represents District 26 in east Forsyth, will also be a member of the transportation committee, along with a member of the creative arts and entertainment, game, fish and parks, human relations and aging, natural resources and environment and regulated industries committees.
McDonald was also named as a floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp, along with state Reps. Soo Hong, Will Wade and Matthew Gambill
District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones, who represents south Forsyth and part of Fulton County, will also lead a committee as chair of the House Technology and Infrastructure Innovation Committee.
“I am humbled by the call to lead this committee and thank all the members of the House Committee on Assignments for this opportunity,” Jones said in a news release. “Our goal is to make transformative changes for all Georgians. An amazing opportunity exists to shift the trajectory of Georgia transportation, education, manufacturing and so many other sectors.”
He will also serve on the appropriations, budget and fiscal affairs oversight, economic development & tourism, education, energy, utilities and telecommunications, health, industry and labor and judiciary committees.
District 100 state Rep. David Clark, who serves portions of southern Forsyth County and portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties, will be a vice chairman of the defense & veterans affairs committee and a member of the economic development and tourism, education and interstate cooperation committees.
Forsyth’s newest House members have also received their first committee assignments.
District 28 state Rep. Brent Cox, who represents a portion of north Forsyth and part of Hall County, was named secretary of the technology and infrastructure innovation committee and a member of the agriculture and consumer affairs and education committees.
State Rep. Carter Barrett, who represents part of west Forsyth, was named secretary of the code revision and higher education committees and a member of the banks and banking committee.