Here's what the Forsyth County Public Library System is doing about $40k in uncollected debt

The Forsyth County Public Library is having to write off thousands of dollars in uncollected debt.
During its meeting on Monday, March 20, the library board passed its annual request to write off uncollectible patron debt to accurately represent accounts receivable on its financial statements.
This is patron debt accrued from lost materials, overdue fines and collection agency fees that has not been paid to the library system in at least three years. FCPL Director Anna Lyle said, at this point, they are funds “that we do not have a reasonable expectation of collecting.”
This year, those funds added up to $40,764. Every year, Lyle said the total debt fluctuates, with last year coming to $34,000 and the year before coming to $38,000.
Lyle believes the debt this year might have been slightly higher due to changes in the libraries during the pandemic.
“I think this is one of those all things COVID,” Lyle said. “Our collection processes changed during that time, our loan periods changed, so many things changed.”
For patron debt to be considered for a write off, it has to meet three criteria, according to FCPL policy:
● incurred before the previous three calendar years
● incurred on an account that has had no new debt assigned in the previous three calendar years
● incurred on an account that has been inactive for the previous three years, meaning the account has no documented circulation activity or documented use of electronic library resources in that time frame
The board voted unanimously to pass the request.