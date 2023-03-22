Here's what the Forsyth County Public Library System is doing about $40k in uncollected debt

The Forsyth County Public Library is having to write off thousands of dollars in uncollected debt.

During its meeting on Monday, March 20, the library board passed its annual request to write off uncollectible patron debt to accurately represent accounts receivable on its financial statements.

This is patron debt accrued from lost materials, overdue fines and collection agency fees that has not been paid to the library system in at least three years. FCPL Director Anna Lyle said, at this point, they are funds “that we do not have a reasonable expectation of collecting.”

This year, those funds added up to $40,764. Every year, Lyle said the total debt fluctuates, with last year coming to $34,000 and the year before coming to $38,000.



