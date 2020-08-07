Here's what Marc Morris had to see about his last legislative session

It’s been a unique ayear for all parts of life, and that includes for the local lawmakers representing Forsyth County.

Due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Georgia General Assembly legislative session ended in late June rather than the regular time of around early April, but that was far from the only change.

The plan coming into the year was to pass a reduced budget, and the assembly voted to approve a $26 billion budget, including $2.2 billion in cuts.

Lawmakers also approved a new hate crimes bill, new rules for surprise medical billing and provided funding for a number of local projects.

Despite the unique circumstances, lawmakers, including District 26 state Rep. Marc Morris, said they were proud of what had been accomplished this session. "

Morris was elected in 2017 and this was his final term after deciding not to seek re-election.

He served as secretary of the House's economic development and tourism committee and was a member of the appropriations, banks and banking and intestate cooperation.

Here's what he had to say about his final session.