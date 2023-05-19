Here’s what the Development Authority had to say about The Gathering at South Forsyth

The Forsyth County Development Authority was presented with an update regarding The Gathering at South Forsyth during a May 18 meeting.
While it was determined that there is not yet any action to be taken by the Development Authority, as it relates to the multi-billion-dollar arena project, the meeting’s tone was largely optimistic.
“The process is moving along,” said Development Authority member Joe Stein. “There is a great potential to provide a tremendous economic benefit for Forsyth County, not only in terms of increased revenues, but also in terms of a catalyst project that would spur more growth.”
The financial contribution that will be asked of the County has not yet been determined, but Stein says details are currently being worked out. There will be a meeting between the Development Authority and key personnel from The Gathering’s development team in about a week and a half.
The Development Authority’s considerations regarding use of the arena included:
· The arena portion of The Gathering development is planned to be completed in three years after the project is approved, while the remainder of the mixed-use development will take about 10 years to complete.
· The Authority mentioned the idea of attracting an NHL team and made sure to clarify that no formal process can be initiated until the arena is fully built.
· Representatives of Live Nation, an American global entertainment company, have reportedly commented that The Gathering would be an attractive site for big-name music acts traveling to the Atlanta area, citing both location and general safety as two positive features.
During the meeting, comparisons were made between The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County and the proposed The Gathering development in Forsyth.
Tax revenues from The Battery have been approximately four times higher than they were initially expected to be, with The Battery and Truist Park generating a combined tax revenue of more than $38 million during the 2022 fiscal year.
Stein suggested that The Gathering could be the “greatest way around” increasing tax burdens on residents in Forsyth County.
“We have a lot of things in the county that are plusses to attract businesses coming in, but we are a little light on amenities in the county,” said Stein. “This would put one big amenity with a lot of fine dining and other things there that could, again, be a big catalyst in terms of moving things forward.”