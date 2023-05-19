Here’s what the Development Authority had to say about The Gathering at South Forsyth

The Forsyth County Development Authority was presented with an update regarding The Gathering at South Forsyth during a May 18 meeting.

While it was determined that there is not yet any action to be taken by the Development Authority, as it relates to the multi-billion-dollar arena project, the meeting’s tone was largely optimistic.

“The process is moving along,” said Development Authority member Joe Stein. “There is a great potential to provide a tremendous economic benefit for Forsyth County, not only in terms of increased revenues, but also in terms of a catalyst project that would spur more growth.”

The financial contribution that will be asked of the County has not yet been determined, but Stein says details are currently being worked out. There will be a meeting between the Development Authority and key personnel from The Gathering’s development team in about a week and a half.