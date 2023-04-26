Here's who signed a lease to operate the Polo Field Equestrian Center

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has accepted a seven-year lease agreement to allow Iconic Stables to run operations on approximately nine acres of the Polo Field Equestrian Center.
The deal was approved during the work session on Tuesday, April 25.
Iconic Stables would pay $36,000 to the county each year, for seven years, and would bring the existing stable building up to standard under their own financial responsibility.
They plan to offer riding lessons, equine therapy, community and private events, horse shows, equestrian sporting events, and potentially a horse rescue program.
“It’s kind of nifty,” said District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent. “Nothing out of our pocket; we don’t spend [anything] to demolish the building; when it’s done, the building is there, cleaned up and with a new roof; and they pay $36,000 a year.”
Levent presented a motion to approve, which was passed 4-0, with District 1 Commissioner Kerry Hill being absent.
The county will still have to work out the details of the official lease agreement.