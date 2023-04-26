Here's why more money is needed to build Denmark Library

At the Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, April 25, Forsyth County Library Director Anna Lyle stated that the contract for construction of the new Denmark Library in District 3 was $2.2 million over the original estimate.
The Library Board received an additional $1 million through state grant funding but requested additional funding from the county totaling $1,095,507.
“Is there a reason you’re bringing this forward outside the normal finance budget?” asked District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills. “With so many overages coming in on so many projects, I feel like we’re being asked to make a decision on this without having all the information we need.”
Chairman Alfred John shared the concern stating, “I’m very surprised that this came up because my conversation that I had with Mr. McKee was that this was going to be part of the budget process.”
“I agree with the comments of the board,” explained County Manager David McKee. “But the contractor’s price is only good for X amount of time.”
The contractor’s bid opened January 12, and was only guaranteed at that price for 90 days. There are also spending thresholds and expiration dates attached to the state grant.
While the state grant expires in July 2025, a spending threshold requires that the Library Board spend 85% of the grant total by the start of September 2023.
Without the approximate $1.1 million that the Library Board is asking for, they will not be able to begin construction of the library, and the continuing move farther from the contractor’s guaranteed price is a cause for concern for Lyle.
District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson argued that the core function of a library can be delivered without the walking trails and amphitheater proposed for the Denmark Library property, and that the project may require some cuts.
“The fact of the matter is that inflation is out of control right now, in this country and in this county,” said Semanson. “We’re having to make decisions about actual core infrastructure items. It’s really hard for me to go outside of that process and commit public dollars to what is basically a wish list.”
Not all commissioners took an identical stance, however.
“You may find yourself spending more to not spend something today,” cautioned District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent. “A lot more.”
Ultimately, Mills introduced a motion to postpone the matter until the August 8 work session.
The motion passed 4-0, with District One Commissioner Kerry Hill being absent.