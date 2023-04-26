Here's why more money is needed to build Denmark Library

At the Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, April 25, Forsyth County Library Director Anna Lyle stated that the contract for construction of the new Denmark Library in District 3 was $2.2 million over the original estimate.

The Library Board received an additional $1 million through state grant funding but requested additional funding from the county totaling $1,095,507.

“Is there a reason you’re bringing this forward outside the normal finance budget?” asked District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills. “With so many overages coming in on so many projects, I feel like we’re being asked to make a decision on this without having all the information we need.”

Chairman Alfred John shared the concern stating, “I’m very surprised that this came up because my conversation that I had with Mr. McKee was that this was going to be part of the budget process.”

“I agree with the comments of the board,” explained County Manager David McKee. “But the contractor’s price is only good for X amount of time.”



