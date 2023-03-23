Here's why this pharmacist was given a key to the city of Cumming

A longtime pharmacist in the city of Cumming was recently recognized by city leaders.
At the Cumming City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, March 21, Mayor Troy Brumbalow read a proclamation and presented a key to the city in honor of Jimmy Goodson of Goodson Drugs, which was founded by his father, Jim, in 1959.
“The significance of the pharmacy in Jimmy’s life cannot be overstated,” Brumbalow said in the proclamation. “It has provided a good living for several generations of the Goodson family. Jimmy has found many ways to use the drugstore as a means to give back to the community as well. He takes very good care of his employees, more than an average ‘good’ boss. He has been known to assist them in finding help when they get in some sticky situations.”
In 2019, Goodson Drug celebrated its 50th anniversary in downtown Cumming. The store was originally just across the street from its current location and moved to its current site in 1970.
Born in Waycross in 1947, Goodson moved to Forsyth County when his father opened the pharmacy. He is a 1968 graduate of Forsyth County High School, now Forsyth Central.
Goodson earned a Bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Georgia in 1972 before joining the U.S. Army later that year, where he served for two years.
“This two-year span marks the longest amount of time that Jimmy has ever been away from the pharmacy,” Brumbalow said.
In the proclamation, Brumbalow said that “probably the most significant way that Jimmy gives back to the community is through his direct help with customers.”
“He has figured out ways to make it so that people are able to afford their medicine,” Brumbalow said. “This has been going on ever since he has worked behind the counter. To the frustration of the drugstore bookkeepers, Jimmy is willing to mark down necessary medications to below cost and extend credit when needed. He won’t talk about these things because he is worried about embarrassing the people he helps, but everyone who has worked with Jimmy has seen him do it.”