Here's why this pharmacist was given a key to the city of Cumming

A longtime pharmacist in the city of Cumming was recently recognized by city leaders.

At the Cumming City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, March 21, Mayor Troy Brumbalow read a proclamation and presented a key to the city in honor of Jimmy Goodson of Goodson Drugs, which was founded by his father, Jim, in 1959.

“The significance of the pharmacy in Jimmy’s life cannot be overstated,” Brumbalow said in the proclamation. “It has provided a good living for several generations of the Goodson family. Jimmy has found many ways to use the drugstore as a means to give back to the community as well. He takes very good care of his employees, more than an average ‘good’ boss. He has been known to assist them in finding help when they get in some sticky situations.”



