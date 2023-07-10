By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How does Forsyth County handle the treatment of drinking water?
Here's a step-by-step look to show you how water gets from Lake Lanier safely to your tap
Forsyth County drinking water
Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer has released the 2023 Water Quality Report, which shows that Forsyth County drinking water met all regulatory standards required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia
Oftentimes, thoughts of government jump straight to taxes, development and public safety. While all these things impact the lives within a community, perhaps no single government responsibility is more crucial than providing safe, clean drinking water.