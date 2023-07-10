Oftentimes, thoughts of government jump straight to taxes, development and public safety. While all these things impact the lives within a community, perhaps no single government responsibility is more crucial than providing safe, clean drinking water.
How does Forsyth County handle the treatment of drinking water?
Here's a step-by-step look to show you how water gets from Lake Lanier safely to your tap
