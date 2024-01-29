By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How Forsyth County could get more money from local hotels and what it would be used for
The Board of Commissioners has asked the local delegation to increase the Forsyth County hotel/motel tax in the General Assembly. FCN file photo
Hotels and motels in Forsyth County may soon bring in more money to the area if the excise tax for those businesses is increased.