How local groups can illuminate the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower

From awareness months to holidays and other events, the city of Cumming’s water tower is often illuminated in bright colors. Now, city officials have extended a deadline for local groups to suggest future colors.

Officials recently announced a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 for local charitable organizations to request illuminating the water tower for special causes. Officials said the process was put in place after a “high volume” of requests to illuminate the “Cumming Home” water tower on GA 400’s Exit 14.