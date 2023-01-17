How local groups can illuminate the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower

From awareness months to holidays and other events, the city of Cumming’s water tower is often illuminated in bright colors. Now, city officials have extended a deadline for local groups to suggest future colors.
Officials recently announced a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 for local charitable organizations to request illuminating the water tower for special causes. Officials said the process was put in place after a “high volume” of requests to illuminate the “Cumming Home” water tower on GA 400’s Exit 14.
To sign up, applicants will give the name of their cause or organization, request a maximum of the colors to light the tower and give available dates and other information. Participants can also choose whether the request is for this year only or if it will recur annually.
City leaders reserve the right to deny requests or cancel scheduled colors based on availability and other factors.
To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/3iCHpMZ. Forms must be returned to Crystal Ledford by the deadline in person at Cumming City Hall, 100 E. Main St., by email at cledford@cityofcumming.net or via U.S. Mail to: City Hall, Attn: Crystal Ledford, 100 E. Main St., Cumming, GA 30040.
Applications received after 5 p.m. Friday will not be considered.