How safe is Forsyth County's drinking water?

Less than one month after being presented with six awards for excellence in water and wastewater systems operations, the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer has released the 2023 Water Quality Report.

“The water quality report is issued each year… to report details on where the County’s water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to standards set by the regulatory agencies,” said Interim Department of Water and Sewer Director Brad Wright. “These tests monitor tap water for organisms, minerals, and organic substances that could cause disease or other adverse health effects.”

The report, which covers quality testing from 2022, shows that Forsyth County drinking water met all regulatory standards required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.

