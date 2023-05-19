How safe is Forsyth County's drinking water?

Less than one month after being presented with six awards for excellence in water and wastewater systems operations, the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer has released the 2023 Water Quality Report.
“The water quality report is issued each year… to report details on where the County’s water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to standards set by the regulatory agencies,” said Interim Department of Water and Sewer Director Brad Wright. “These tests monitor tap water for organisms, minerals, and organic substances that could cause disease or other adverse health effects.”
The report, which covers quality testing from 2022, shows that Forsyth County drinking water met all regulatory standards required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
Drinking water is commonly drawn from natural resources such as lakes and rivers. In the case of Forsyth County, most of the drinking water is sourced from Lake Lanier.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Forsyth County run over 150,000 annual tests to check water for more than 100 different potential contaminants.
Types of contaminants tested for include:
· Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria
· Inorganic contaminants, such as salt and metals
· Pesticides and herbicides
· Radioactive contaminants
· Organic chemical contaminants
The Water Quality Report shows that Forsyth County water contained, on average, approximately half or less than half of the maximum value considered safe for each regulated substance sampled in accordance with the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
The current and past Water Quality Reports are available for viewing at Water Quality Reports (forsythco.com).