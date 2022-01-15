Land Bank Authority discusses next steps for abandoned subdivision

A local group is moving ahead with new plans to fix issues with an abandoned subdivision in north Forsyth County.

At a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 13, members of the Forsyth County Land Bank Authority met to discuss plans for land off Anderson Lake Road that was previously planned for the Greenleaf subdivision, which had construction stopped in 2006 and saw two men tied to the 40-acre development sentenced to federal prison for a mortgage fraud scheme and ordered to pay millions in restitution.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the group’s attorney, Joey Homans, said that since the group last met in the fall, 39 of the proposed lots in the subdivision had been purchased by the authority during tax sales: 34 in November and five in January.

“We’ve achieved step one of, really, what the land bank was created to do, which was to get those parcels that are in that black hole, so to speak, back at least in some control,” said Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner, a member of the authority.

Members said the next steps will be to talk with Forsyth County about potentially deeding lots they own to the authority and contacting owners of other lots.

Homans said having control of more of the lots would help change the properties’ covenants, which will expire in 2024 and need the approval of 90% of the property owners to change.

During the meeting, Tanner said he did not believe any other parcels were being considered for tax sales.