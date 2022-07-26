'Largest spa in North America' on Ronald Reagan moves forward

A recent Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting agenda included decisions for new developments in south Forsyth.

All items approved at the regular meeting on Thursday, July 21, were approved with a unanimous vote 4-0, with District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills absent from the meeting.

Passport Springs & Spa

Following a recommendation from the Forsyth County Planning Board, commissioners approved a conditional-use permit for what has been called the “largest spa in North America.”

Applicant Passport Experiences has requested a conditional-use permit to build an outdoor commercial recreational facility and massage parlor associated with a personal service establishment in buildings totaling 76,811 square feet with 261 parking spaces on 10.6 acres currently zoned commercial business district (CBD).

The property is located off Ronald Reagan Boulevard abutting the south side of The Collection at Forsyth.

“I’ve been on the planning commission a long time, I think there’s never an application in my district or countywide that’s appeared that I have been more excited about than this one,” said District 2 planning member Stacy Guy at a planning commission meeting on June 28.

“This will really be a shot of adrenaline for The Collection [at Forsyth]. The Collection has had trouble for a long time. This is the type of experience that I think is a regional draw, not just for metro Atlanta but the southeast United States. I think it will literally put our community on the map.”

Variances have been requested to reduce the pedestrian landscape zone on the south, east and west sides of the facility from 8 feet to zero feet, reduce the sidewalk zone on the south and west sides of the facility from six to zero feet and reduce the façade landscape zone on the south, east and west sides of the facility from six to zero feet.